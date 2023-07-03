SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A young man was critically wounded Sunday night after a shooting in PBS Pinchback Park in Shreveport.

According to officials, a dispute between two groups in the park escalated violently around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment. In a release late Sunday, officials stated the teen was critically wounded, but his current condition has not yet been released.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the dispute is not gang related. Detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses and are continuing to investigate the shooting.