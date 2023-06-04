SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting at the Economy Inn and Suites in Shreveport.

First responders were called to the scene on Westwood Park Dr. and Lyba St. around 10:02 a.m. Officials say a man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting at Economy Inn and Suites Shreveport

Dispatch records showed 9 police units and 4 SFD units responded to the scene.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody yet. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.