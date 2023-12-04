SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man was standing outside on the 3000 block of Midway Ave. when a grey car pulled up around 3:55 p.m. The occupants shot at the man multiple times before taking off.

Drive-by shooting on Midway Ave. in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

According to officials, one bullet struck his foot. EMS took him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shreveport Police Department said they do not yet have a suspect in the shooting, but the case remains under investigation.

A separate drive-by shooting happened earlier Sunday afternoon, only one block away. Just after noon, a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm on Fulton St.