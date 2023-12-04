SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Police said a man was standing outside on the 3000 block of Midway Ave. when a grey car pulled up around 3:55 p.m. The occupants shot at the man multiple times before taking off.
According to officials, one bullet struck his foot. EMS took him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment of what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.
The Shreveport Police Department said they do not yet have a suspect in the shooting, but the case remains under investigation.
A separate drive-by shooting happened earlier Sunday afternoon, only one block away. Just after noon, a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the arm on Fulton St.