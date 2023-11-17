CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The names of the two people killed in a drive-by shooting were released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to officials, one vehicle rode by with occupant(s) shooting at a car occupied by 24-year-old Jessie Ashley and 23-year-old Kaleah Graham. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident took place in the 7800 block of Jewella Avenue moments before 7 p.m.

Their deaths mark the 75th and 76th homicides in Caddo Parish for 2023.

The coroner’s office says autopsies have been requested for both victims.