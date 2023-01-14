CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman harboring a stolen dog led police on a multi-parish chase starting in DeSoto Parish early Saturday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they were contacted about a vehicle pursuit that was entering Caddo Parish on Interstate 49 coming from DeSoto Parish just before 4:30 a.m.

Deputies were told that a man and woman riding a motorcycle with a stolen dog led officers on a pursuit.

CPSO said they chose not to pursue them upon entering the parish for safety reasons; but were provided with updated information which led them to a business in the 3700 block of Jewella Avenue.

The woman was spotted getting off the motorcycle with the dog in tow, but they could not locate her.

Shreveport police responded to a crash around 6 a.m. at Mansfield Road and Hoyte Drive involving a stolen motorcycle and a pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle ran from the scene, and a search for the two suspects started.

At 6:01 a.m. Caddo Parish Corporal Marc Herring found the driver, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Smith, behind a business in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road. He surrendered and was arrested. Deputies found a concealed firearm in his possession.

Deputies returned to where the woman was seen getting off the motorcycle on Jewella Avenue.

CPSO Corporal Keith Morgan found the woman, identified as 42-year-old Jodie Anderson, in a dumpster with the stolen dog and her helmet. She was arrested without incident.

No one was injured during the crash, and Caddo Parish Animal Control took the dog.

Anderson, a resident of the 4000 block of Noyes Drive in Shreveport, was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center. She is charged with unauthorized motor vehicle use, possession of an illegal drug, and resisting an officer.

Smith, a resident of Stonewall, was arrested and booked into CCC on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has warrants in DeSoto Parish and Texas.