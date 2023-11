SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that left two dead.

Shreveport police say a man and woman were found fatally shot in their vehicle in the 8200 block of Jewella Avenue.

According to dispatch records, at least 22 SPD units responded to the shooting around 6:54 p.m.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.