SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars after attacking a female Shreveport police officer at convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a female officer was responding to a loitering call around 1 p.m. at the Circle K in the 800 block of Line Avenue. As the officer approached the suspect, he violently struck the officer multiple times.

With the assistance of a nearby citizen, the officer was able to get 29-year-old David Streetman into custody.

Streetman is charged with felony battery on a police officer and entering and remaining after being forbidden.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.