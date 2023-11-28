Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a fatal shooting near Cross Lake.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jakendrion Gay is wanted in connection to the July homicide of Jotrevious Hawthorne on Ridgeway Avenue.
Hawthorne was killed while inside the residence after gunshots were fired from outside.
The first suspect, 21-year-old Kevin Hunter, was arrested in August in connection with the case. Hunter was booked into Caddo Correctional Center where he faces a second-degree murder charge.
Anyone with information on Gay’s location is asked to contact Edward at the Sheriff’s Office at 318-681-0774.