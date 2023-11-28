Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a fatal shooting near Cross Lake.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jakendrion Gay is wanted in connection to the July homicide of Jotrevious Hawthorne on Ridgeway Avenue.

(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Hawthorne was killed while inside the residence after gunshots were fired from outside.

The first suspect, 21-year-old Kevin Hunter, was arrested in August in connection with the case. Hunter was booked into Caddo Correctional Center where he faces a second-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information on Gay’s location is asked to contact Edward at the Sheriff’s Office at 318-681-0774.