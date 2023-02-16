Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is seeking a suspect in a domestic violence case.

According to a media release, SPD was contacted in reference to a report of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of North Market Street. Police say that the victim was beaten in the presence of her two-year-old son.

Police have obtained warrants for 34-year-old Jordan Morgan. He is wanted for one count of domestic abuse battery second offense and one count of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Anyone who has information on Morgan’s location can contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips app or by calling.