SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man convicted of a crime spree in 2020 was sentenced to 95 years in prison on Monday.

Kenyon Lee Dunams led police on a high-speed chase after robbing two stores in Shreveport on Oct. 28, 2020. Officials say Dunams robbed the Thrifty Liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Dr. and, several hours later, the Papa Johns in the 3900 block of Youree Dr. armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Officers spotted Dunams’s white Caddilac and gave chase, following him down Line Ave. and Monrovia St. They arrested him in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 900 block of Pierremont Rd.

Authorities reportedly found distinctive clothing, including a mask and handgun, discarded on Monrovia St. DNA results from the mask matched Dunams.

He will serve 35 years for each robbery, with additional five-year enhancements for the use of a firearm in each. The judge also sentenced Dunams to 15 years for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

His sentences will be served consecutively without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.