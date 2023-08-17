CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for impersonating a police officer.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Reginald Jamar Ruffins’ sentencing came after a jury found him guilty of false impersonation of a peace officer and false imprisonment.

The charges resulted from an incident in June 2022. Ruffin arrived at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments wearing a ballistic vest, duty rig belt, and multiple law enforcement-style tools including handcuffs, a collapsible baton, and pepper spray.

He entered an apartment in the complex and handcuffed a resident while he searched her residence for a gun that she was legally permitted to have; while the woman’s children were present.

The woman testified that she believed that Ruffins was a member of law enforcement as that is the way he presented himself.

In court, it was revealed that Ruffins had made several attempts to secure a paid contract to do security for the apartment complex. He also presented himself to the apartment complex manager as a member of the Shreveport police.

This was Ruffins’ fourth felony and Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway mandated he serve 20 years hard labor for this conviction.