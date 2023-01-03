SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before overnight on North Market Street.

SPD responded to shots fired call at 1906 North Market St. just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim told police that he was walking near Popeyes on N. Market when he was approached by an unknown black male wearing a gray shirt with dark-colored pants and carrying a firearm.

Although the victim told police that he was shot near a Popeyes restaurant according to police, they identified a breezeway at the hotel as the crime scene.

Police say the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.