Police investigating after a man was stabbed at party in Bossier City (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed at a block party Tuesday night.

Police say the attack happened before 10:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of Burchett St. in Bossier City. They say a man was hit in the head and stabbed multiple times. He was found about a block away on Beverly St., and EMTs took him to Oschner LSU Health for treatment.

A man was stabbed at party in Bossier City Tuesday night (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigating after a man was stabbed at party in Bossier City (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed at a party in Bossier City (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

A person reportedly waved a gun at the party, and people ran away.

Officials have not yet released information on the victim’s condition but say he was conscious at the time he was taken for treatment.

Authorities say they do not have a suspect yet, but they are following available leads.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.