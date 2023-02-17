Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police ask for the public’s help to find a man suspected of a brutal machete attack on Wednesday.

According to the police, 41-year-old Aurelio Mendez is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the attack.

Police say they responded to a stabbing reported in the 200 block of East Wyandotte Street.

A witness to the attack told police that Mendez came to the home and attacked the victim with a machete, striking them multiple times in the neck and head. The victim was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information that could lead Shreveport police to Mendez’s location is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. Those that prefer to remain anonymous can submit tips through Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.