CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes rather than having a jury hear his case on Wednesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 59-year-old Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., pleaded guilty to forcible rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with juveniles under the age of 13.

Clemon Ray Hanson, Sr. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Hanson’s guilty plea was related to the accusation that on July 27, 2021, he forced his 11-year-old granddaughter to watch pornographic videos with him.

After his arrest on August 31, 2021, many other victims came forward detailing a history of sexual abuse of minors by Hanson of his family members and close friends dating back to 1981.

Hanson has prior convictions for drug offenses. When he returns to court on October 24, he could be sentenced to 85 years in prison.