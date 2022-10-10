SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in north Shreveport on Sunday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., police were called to the scene on the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to find a wounded man.

Officers say the man reported driving down MLK when he heard gunshots. He told police he felt like he’d been hit and kept driving until he neared N. Market St. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

During the investigation, police found two bullet holes in his vehicle. SPD does not yet have a suspect, but the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.