SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was wounded when gunfire hit his apartment early Sunday morning.

The Shreveport Police Department said gunfire broke out around 2:27 a.m. at the Residence at Riverbend Apartment complex. Multiple shots reportedly hit the building, and a man inside his apartment suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said there is not yet a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the SPD at 318-673-7300 or anonymously submit a tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. You can also submit anonymous tips through the P3Tips app.