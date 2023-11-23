SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was hospitalized early Thursday morning after he was shot during a domestic dispute.

Police responded to the call of a shooting when a man arrived at Oschner LSU Health Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 3:31 a.m.

According to authorities, the man was shot once in the left thigh and once in the right buttocks. Officials said the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of W. 70th St.

He arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Shreveport police have not yet arrested a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.