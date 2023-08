SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man suffered a critical gunshot wound during a domestic dispute at a Shreveport apartment complex Friday night.

Officers said the man was shot at an apartment in the Residences at SpringRidge complex in southwest Shreveport around 11:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials said he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment and that his injuries are life-threatening.