SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot in the back Monday afternoon in Shreveport.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Alma St. around 3:36 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

Shooting on Alma St. in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff) Shooting on Alma St. in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials have not yet released his condition or if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.