Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a man after his girlfriend’s father shot him while the couple engaged in a domestic dispute.

Police said they responded to reports that a female was assaulted by a male in the 6200 block of West Canal Boulevard on June 5. Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis.

Through their investigation police were told that during the domestic incident, Lewis took the female victim’s car keys and was reportedly reaching for a firearm when the female’s father intervened. The father fired his weapon, striking Lewis.

Lewis was brought to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was then arrested and could be charged with one count of simple robbery and one count of battery of a dating partner.

There are currently no charges pending against the father.