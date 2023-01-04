SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning on Greenwood Road.

According to police, an unidentified male in his 20s was shot around 10:33 a.m. while in his car at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Police say the victim was shot at by two male suspects. SPD believes one of the persons exited the vehicle to shoot the victim.

SPD investigators believe the man drove his vehicle out of the drive-thru and wrecked in a wooded area nearby. The victim crawled out of his car and was able to find someone to help him. Police say his injuries may be life-threatening

No bystanders were injured and businesses in the area resumed regular activities. Police have not released information about the suspect or suspect vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.