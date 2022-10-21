SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was sentenced to ten years in prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to abusing his infant daughter.

Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr sentenced 34-year-old Tyshun Washington to a decade in prison for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Washington pleaded guilty to the charges on August 18, 2022, just four days before his trial was scheduled to start.

In December 2020, the child received life-threatening injuries, including a skull fracture, multiple brain bleeds, brain swelling, severe dehydration, and fractured ribs.

According to the Caddo District Attorney, Washington, the child’s primary caregiver, did not seek care for the child until other family members came to check on the child.

The release from the district attorney’s office said doctors did not expect the baby to survive her injuries. She was taken off life support, has not improved, and has not reached age-appropriate life milestones.