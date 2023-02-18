SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty of luring a victim into robbery by pretending to purchase an item the victim listed in a Facebook group.

In a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 25-year-old Isaiah Malick Childs was found guilty of first-degree robbery by a unanimous jury on Friday.

Childs was charged with February 2, 2018, robbery of a victim in the Allendale neighborhood.

According to the release, Child’s asked the seller about purchasing a backpack from the victim. After some discussion, she suggested they meet in the 1400 block of Andrew Avenue. The victim, her husband, and their children traveled to the location.

Once Childs had the backpack, he asked about purchasing a wallet also. When the woman turned around to get the wallet out of the vehicle, Child’s put a gun to her head, snatched the wallet, and demanded other items.

Childs pointed the gun at the victim’s husband as well. At that time, the victim is said to have lay across her children in the back of the car to protect them. The husband sped off, and Childs fired four times as the family fled; one shot struck the vehicle.

The victim and her husband positively identified Childs in court. Childs will return to court for sentencing on March 28. He faces no less than three years but could be sentenced to as many as 40 years in prison without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.