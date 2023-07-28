SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man suspected of a shooting Thursday night.

Jeffrey J Smith self-reported Alston Street shooting (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Around 9:45 p.m., SPD responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Alston Street. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old male victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Morgan, shot multiple times in the upper body. Morgan was brought to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment and died shortly after arriving.

According to SPD, while the investigation was underway, a man called dispatch and identified himself as the shooter. He was identified as 34-year-old Jeffrey J. Smith, and he was booked and faces second-degree homicide charges.

Police said they have determined the shooting was related to an ongoing domestic incident—the Caddo Parish Coroner will confirm the homicide victim’s identity at a later time.