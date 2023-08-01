SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in federal prison after he pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court on charges related to a machine gun.

Cartavious Cursshuan Pouncy, 21, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Pouncy pleaded guilty to the charge on March 16, 2023.

Pouncy’s sentencing is connected to events that occurred on May 15, 2022, when Shreveport Police officers stopped a Dodge Challenger near the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Corbitt Street. Pouncy was driving a vehicle with no tags. He and two additional passengers were asked to exit the vehicle when officers detected a strong odor of marijuana.

After exiting the vehicle as requested, Pouncy initially denied the presence of any narcotics or firearms in the vehicle. Still, a police search revealed a Panther Arms AR Pistol, Model DPMS, with multiple magazines loaded with 63 rounds of ammunition.

The machine gun was found behind the driver’s seat.

After being administered his Miranda rights, Pouncy admitted the machine gun belonged to him. ATF agents examined the machine gun and discovered a drop-in auto sear inside the weapon, which made it fully automatic.

Officers discovered Pouncy had not registered the machine gun or any other weapons with the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

The ATF and SPD investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted Pouncy as a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The program helps all levels of law enforcement and their communities reduce violent crime and violence.

The Project Safe Neighborhoods program aims to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.