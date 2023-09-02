CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who admitted to killing an infant in 2020, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo Parish District Court on Wednesday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Don Lee Johnson of Wickes, Arkansas admitted to killing the three-month-old baby boy referred to as A.S.

Johnson is developmentally disabled and lived with his adoptive parents in south Arkansas until April 2020 at that time he is said to have run away and ended up in Caddo Parish. He was taken in by his sister after she learned he was in a local shelter.

While living with his sister, Johnson would be left to babysit his sister’s two children – a five-year-old boy and the infant victim.

Early on May 6, Johnson’s sister found the baby not breathing and cool to the touch.

An autopsy later revealed Baby A.S. suffered a subdural hematoma or brain bleed as well as retinal hemorrhaging. The cause of death was determined as ‘Shaken Baby Syndrome,’ caused by abusive head trauma.

Johnson admitted to investigators that on or about May 1, he was frustrated by the older child who wanted to play outside, but he was feeding the infant at the time and could not go out with the child’s brother.

He admitted to slamming the infant’s head on the couch twice out of frustration. This caused a white pus-like substance to drip from the baby’s nose.

Because of his developmental issues, Johnson was initially found incompetent to stand trial which led to a year delay in prosecuting the case according to the DA’s office. A determination of restoration was made later and prosecution resumed in January 2023.

As part of Johnson’s guilty plea, he will not be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison when he returns to court for sentencing on November 28.