NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man injured.

Deputies responded to reports of a man being shot while attempting to enter his home in the 200 block of Franklin Lane just south of Natchitoches.

As deputies arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening injuries related to the shooting.

The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a regional trauma center for treatment of injuries.

Detectives say multiple bullet casings were found at the crime scene and the suspect involved fled the area shortly after the shooting.

If anybody has any information that may assist detectives in the investigation, they are asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.