SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was wounded by gunfire while sitting in a parked car at an apartment complex in Shreveport.

According to police, an unidentified male said he was approached by two male suspects while parked at The Creole apartments on Mansfield Road around 4:30 Thursday morning. The suspects then shot him in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be non-life-threatening. This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide additional details as they become available.