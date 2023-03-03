CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man killed near Caddo Lake on Tuesday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to a media release, 43-year-old James Kinnard of Shreveport was found by a passing driver just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Kinnard was partially submerged in Caddo Lake close to Highway 169 near Dilly Drive in Mooringsport.

The death is being investigated by the CPSO as a pedestrian hit-and-run collision.

An autopsy was ordered.