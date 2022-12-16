SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a bartender found a man with a gunshot wound to the head while she was taking out the trash.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Youree Drive just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a female bartender at Round Bar was taking the trash out when she saw a male standing over another male.

The bartender said she was told to go back inside by the male standing there; as she headed back into the bar, he left on a motorcycle. The bartender then came back outside to check on the male on the ground and saw that he had been shot in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead.

Shreveport Police said no one reported hearing gunshots or seeing anything, and they were not sure where exactly the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. To provide an anonymous tip, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.