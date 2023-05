SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was fatally shot outside a home in Shreveport late Tuesday night.

Officials say officers found the man deceased inside a vehicle when they arrived around 9:14 p.m. The vehicle was parked in front of a home on the 7200 block of Burlingame Blvd.

SPD has not yet released if there are any suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.