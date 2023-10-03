BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man died early Tuesday when an argument in Bossier City violently escalated.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1200 block of Waller St. around 1:35 a.m. and found Michael Hawkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

Police learned an argument began inside of a home and then moved to the front yard, where the shooter fired at Hawkins. First responders took Hawkins to Oschner LSU Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said a suspect has not yet been identified. Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8605 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.