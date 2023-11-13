SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner released the name of a man fatally shot in the YMCA parking lot Sunday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Marvin Carter was shot several times in the parking lot of the YMCA in the 3400 block of Knight St. Police said another person at the scene also suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where Carter died of his wounds at 5:56 p.m.

Carter’s death marks the 74th homicide in Caddo Parish to date in 2023 and the 69th in Shreveport.

An autopsy has been ordered.