SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene on Quail Creek Road, also known as The Jolie apartments, and found a man that had been fatally shot.

Another man was shot and transported to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Police say one person of interest is currently in custody.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.