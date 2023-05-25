Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the body found Thursday morning in Bossier City.

According to Bossier City Police, a man was found dead with several lacerations at the Bossier Crossroads Shopping Center.

Police say through the course of the investigation it was determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation at a residence in the 1000 block of Princeton Avenue in the Central Park neighborhood.

Detectives believe that the victim was mortally wounded in the altercation then fled the immediate area.

25-year-old Wilmer Alexander Ordonez Galeas

It is believed that is when the victim, identified as 33-year-old Jarakeen Williams, collapsed and died in the shopping center.

Police say within hours of discovering the body, evidence led detectives to a suspect identified as 25-year-old Wilmer Alexander Ordonez Galeas.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Galeas on the charge of second degree murder.

Galeas was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.