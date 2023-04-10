SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The driver that lead Shreveport police on a deadly high-speed chase Saturday is facing charges.

According to Shreveport police, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Zecorian Nelson, has been charged with one count of aggravated flight and one count of felony illegal possession of stolen things regarding the stolen vehicle.

Officers say they attempted to pull Nelson over for a traffic stop at Linwood Ave. and Midway Ave. around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. The vehicle being stopped was a 2015 Hyundai Elantra that was reported stolen.

Nelson fled police at a high rate of speed and lead police into a pursuit on Interstate 49 South. Nelson exited onto the Pierremont exit before losing control and striking a cement wall.

The passenger and Nelson were taken to Ochsner LSU Health where the passenger was pronounced dead.

Nelson has serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Police say this case is still under investigation and further charges are being examined.