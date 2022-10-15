SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty by a Caddo Parish jury on Friday for raping two children and threatening his victims and their families if they reported him.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones was convicted on two counts of aggravated rape.

The first case involved a 13-year-old victim who told a family member that Jones sexually assaulted her on occasion from the age of seven until 13 while Jones lived in the same home as the victim. Police investigated the incident in 2008 when it was reported but suspended the investigation while they waited for further contact and the possibility that additional witnesses would step forward.

Another victim came forward in 2017.

The second victim told police that Jones raped her from the age of 3 until she entered elementary school. Jones lived in the same home as that child as well.

In both cases, victims say Jones threatened them if they told; he even placed a gun to the head of one victim. Jones told both victims that he would kill their family members if they told of the abuse.

The 2008 case was reactivated when the 2017 report was filed, and the Caddo Parish DA moved forward with prosecuting both cases.

Both victims, the 2008 victim’s grandmother, a forensic interviewer from the Gingerbread House who interviewed the 2008 victim, an expert witness in delayed reporting, a physician from CARA Center, and two investigators with the Shreveport Police Department testified for the state.

Jones faces two mandatory life sentences for his crimes when he returns to court for sentencing on October 19.