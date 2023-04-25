SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead and a woman is being detained after a shooting on Bolch Street on Monday.

Lieutenant Charles Rose of the Shreveport Police Department said they were dispatched to a shooting on Monday evening. Caddo Parish 9-1-1 records indicate a call reporting the shooting came in around 7:20 p.m.

“The fire department was already working on a male who appeared to be deceased with at least one gunshot wound,” Rose said of the scene when SPD arrived.

He also said the shooting appears to be domestic in nature.

“We have one female detained.”

Ten officers are still on the scene as of 8:55 p.m.

Rose stated that the female who is being detained is now being interviewed by police detectives.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.