SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is critically injured after being shot in the head in Shreveport.

According to online dispatch records, Shreveport police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Sunnybrook Street.

Police say a man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital unresponsive but still breathing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.