SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning.

The Shreveport Police Department said they were called to a shooting scene in the 4200 block of Joe Louis St. just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm and another to his upper chest/side area.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The man told police he was walking south down Joe Louis St. when he heard gunshots. He believes they came from a black vehicle passing by.

According to the SPD, there is not yet a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on this shooting can contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 or submit an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or through the Crime Stopper’s P3Tips app.