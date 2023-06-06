All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department says a man threatened firefighters with a knife when they responded to an emergency call Monday.

They say William Owen confronted first responders when they responded to a fire in the 2300 block of Levy St. around 3:30 p.m. Shreveport police officers took him into custody.

He is facing charges for one count of aggravated assault and one count of obstruction of a fireman.

Obstruction of a fireman is described as intentionally hindering, delaying, hampering, interfering with, or impeding the progress of a fireman while performing his official duties. It also includes cursing, reviling or scornful language directed at a fireman while in the performance of his official duties.

No injuries were reported.