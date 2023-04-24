Camron Pratt, 20, allegedly entered a residence without consent, damaged property, and threatened a victim on Apr. 22. Image: SPD

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have arrested a man who entered a home without permission on Saturday.

Camron Pratt, 20, allegedly entered a residence without consent, damaged property, and threatened a victim on Apr. 22 at approximately 4:24 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and began communicating with Pratt when they learned many facts and circumstances that led to the incident.

SPD arrested Pratt and charged him with one count of Home Invasion.