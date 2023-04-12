LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who’d been charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse in Livingston Parish is no longer behind bars, authorities say.

A Tuesday, April 11 news release from The Select Committee on Women and Children confirmed that John Mack had been released on a bond of $250,000.

After Mack faced public allegations of sexual abuse in 2021 and it came to light that he was accused of sexually assaulting underage victims between 2011 and 2015, the case triggered legal action against the Department of Children and Family Services.

Attorney Ben Crump was vocal about his intentions to file a lawsuit against DCFS, alleging that children in Louisiana’s foster system had suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of men like Mack.

Crump took to social media to say, “Two Black teenage girls suffered sexual abuse by wealthy white men for over ten years and when they screamed out for help, their calls went unanswered! Louisiana child services & everyone who was grossly negligent in their abuse must be held responsible!”

Read more about the lawsuit here.

As of Tuesday, Mack is no longer in jail and state lawmakers have issued a statement addressing his release.

Sen. Regina Barrow, chair of the committee, stated, “Because the committee has held several hearings regarding the particulars with this case and concerns that arose with the Department of Children and Family Services, we want to ensure the proper safeguards are put in place to protect the victims and their families.”

Mack was charged with eight counts of child sex abuse and indicted on three counts of first degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexually assaulted two underage victims between 2011 and 2015, according to The Advocate.