TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man was arrested for hindering prosecution by assisting the suspect in the Texarkana Christmas Day shooting to avoid arrest.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 33-year-old Alex Darnell Bolden was arrested after police secured a warrant for his arrest charging him with aiding Tarus Walker’s evasion of law enforcement.

TAPD detectives and the U.S. Marshall’s Office arrested 25-year-old Tarus Walker Wednesday night.

Bolden was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of hindering apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or prosecution of another related to the fatal shooting of Aaron Bruce at the Brook Hollow Apartments at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m. on December 25.

Police ask that anyone with additional information about this case contact the TAPD criminal investigations division.