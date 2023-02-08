SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police found him in a parking lot near where he allegedly stabbed a woman.

According to police, 36-year-old Bruce Johnson was arrested on February 4 after they were called to the 1500 block of Line Avenue about a domestic abuse incident.

When officers arrived, they saw what they described as “a significant amount of blood” on the sidewalk. Officers followed the trail and found the victim suffering multiple facial injuries and cuts on her hands.

While officers investigated the scene, they took Johnson into custody while he was in an adjacent parking lot. He had the knife that was used during the attack.

Johnson was brought to Shreveport City Jail and charged with one count of domestic abuse battery with a weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and one count of carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

A 10-year-old child was present at the time of the alleged attack but not injured, which led police to charge Johnson with one found of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.