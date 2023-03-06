Brandon Lindsey charged with beating woman nearly to death (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges of attempted murder in connection to a savage beating of a young woman last week.

On March 2, police responded to reports of a violent attack on the 2400 block of Highland Ave. Officers found a young woman severely beaten and unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes unit was notified.

Investigators identified Brandon Lindsey as the suspect in the violent attack. Officers arrested Lindsey on Friday and charged him with one count of attempted second-degree murder in addition to warrants from other jurisdictions.