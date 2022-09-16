Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

SPD says investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Unit were able to determine that the victim was driving on Buncombe Road when a beige Malibu attempted to get over in traffic and reportedly cut him off. The driver of the Malibu then allegedly followed the victim to 3132 and fired numerous shots into the victim’s vehicle, striking him in the lower body.

Detectives identified 21-year-old Jaylen Stewart of Shreveport as the suspect and arrested him Friday morning. He is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.