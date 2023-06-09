Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a May shooting that left four people injured.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road on May 14 around 1:00 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered a crime scene in which multiple people were injured by gunfire.

After investigating, officers eventually located four people suffering from gunshot wounds at different hospitals throughout the city.

Detectives were able to determine that the shooting stemmed from a dispute and found that 22-year-old Eddrick Pouncy was the reported gunman.

On June 8, Pouncy was taken into custody by the Shreveport Police Warrants Unit. Pouncy faces four counts of Aggravated Battery.