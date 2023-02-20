Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Officers working the Krewe of Gemini Parade made contact with a male during a traffic stop on the parade route at Shreveport Barksdale Boulevard.

According to SPD, 22-year-old Colby Bracknell approached the female officer and slammed her into a vehicle. Bracknell then placed his hands around the officer’s throat and began physically choking her.

Officers in close proximity immediately responded and Bracknell was taken into custody. Colby Bracknell was charged with Felony Battery on a Police Officer, Resisting with Force or Violence, Simple Property Damage, and interfering with a police investigation.

The driver of the vehicle that was initially stopped, Briana Bracknell, was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension for a prior DWI, Interfering with a police investigation and open container.